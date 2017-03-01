Suspects’ vehicle hits hay bale, bursts into flames during Nash County chase, officials say

RED OAK, N.C. (WNCN) – A high-speed police chase in Nash County ended Tuesday when the suspects’ vehicle hit a hay bale and burst into flames, officials said.

A Nash County deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle for a moving violation on Interstate-95 when that vehicle sped off.

The deputy began to chase the vehicle and before the suspect took exit 141 onto Highway 43 and went through Red Oak, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspects’ vehicle reached speeds of up to 120 mph.

The chase ended when the suspects’ vehicle hit a hay bale and burst into flames near Journigan’s Food Store.

Two suspects jumped from the vehicle and ran to nearby woods but were taken into custody.

One suspect was injured when the vehicle hit the hay bale, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and later released.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects’ vehicle was reported stolen in Jacksonville, Florida

The driver of the vehicle, Paul Anthony Mason, of Jacksonville, Florida was charged with felont flee to elude, felony possession of stolen motor vehicle, and resist obstruct/delay an officer. He’s being held under $45,000 secured bond.

Paul Jackson Wright, of Jacksonville, Florida was charged with resist obstruct/delay an officer. He’s being held under $1,500 secured bond.

