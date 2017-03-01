Tampa Bay scores in OT to beat Hurricanes 4-3

Carolina Hurricanes emergency backup goalie Jorge Alves (40) is congratulated by Joakim Nordstrom (42), of Sweden, Lee Stempniak (21), and Noah Hanifin (5) following his NHL debut in an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. The Lightning won 3-1. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Carolina Hurricanes emergency backup goalie Jorge Alves (40) is congratulated by Joakim Nordstrom (42), of Sweden, Lee Stempniak (21), and Noah Hanifin (5) following his NHL debut in an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. The Lightning won 3-1. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Victor Hedman scored his second goal of the game 46 seconds into overtime, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Tyler Johnson and Nikita Kucherov also scored to help the Lightning improve to 7-1-2 in the last 10 games.

Noah Hanifin, Derek Ryan and Jay McClement scored for Carolina, and Eddie Lack stopped 12 shots. The Hurricanes are 1-5-3 in their last nine.

Hedman lifted a shot over Lack during the extra session. Nikita Kucherov got his second assist on the play.

