WEBSTER PARISH, La. (CNN/WRIC) Cue the Dukes of Hazzard music. A truck went airborne and crashes on top of another car in Louisiana Monday.

The incident started with a deputy pulling the driver over for speeding. That’s when the passenger got in the drivers seat and led police on a chase.

It ended when the truck hit spike strips, swerved and went flying into the air, landing on top of another car.

The person inside was not hurt.