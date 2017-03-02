2 men arrested for having loaded guns at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two men were stopped and arrested for bringing loaded handguns into the Charlotte Douglas International Airport Thursday morning, according to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials.

According to the TSA, officers stopped the men at the security checkpoints Thursday, but say the two incidents are not believed to be related.

The first man was stopped around 6 a.m. at Checkpoint D, the second was just 30 minutes later at Checkpoint A.

Both men reportedly had the guns and ammunition inside their carry-on bags and they were seen while the bags were going through the checkpoint’s X-ray machines.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were called and questioned the men. Both were charged with carrying a firearm on airport property.

According to the TSA, officials have found nine firearms at checkpoints in Charlotte in 2017. They found 53 firearms last year.