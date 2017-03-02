Animal park awaits birth of baby giraffe



HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WCMH) – A New York petting zoo is sharing the joy as they are expecting a baby giraffe to be born.

The Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York is live-streaming as their 15-year-old giraffe, April and her mate, Oliver welcome their baby.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, April and her mate Oliver got to spend time together outside. The park reports that there is not much change in April’s physical appearance. She is carrying the baby a bit higher and tighter.

On Monday, Feb. 27, the park said that April is not yet labor. April’s condition remains the same. Her baby continues to move and the baby’s kicks are noticeably obvious. April laid down for a while, which helps her get the calf get into a more comfortable position. April will likely get to go outside on Monday because temperatures are warming up a bit.

On Monday, the park shared an adorable photo on Facebook that showed the first time that Oliver and April met, which was about 1 & 1/2 years ago. Now, they are expecting a baby!