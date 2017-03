APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Apex Police Department’s newest member is eager to sniff out crime.

The department announced the arrival of K9 officer Zeus on Facebook on Thursday.

Zeus just had his second birthday and was born in the Netherlands.

Handler J. Asmussen and Zeus took a 14-week training course together, graduating in December.

The two are now certified through the International Police Work Dog Association with specialties in obedience, tracking, evidence/article searching and narcotics.