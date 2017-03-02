Apex machete attack was planned, suspect used Lyft to arrive at scene, warrants say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The 20-year-old man charged with hacking a girl with a machete in Apex used his real and fake social media accounts to reach out to the victim before the brutal January attack, according to warrants released Thursday.

Neel Salil Mehta, of Cary told police he planned the attack before using the ride sharing service Lyft to arrive at Abruzzo Lane on Jan. 12.

Police said he repeatedly struck Priyanka Kumari with a machete in front of a residence on Venezia Way.

Kumari’s father said she suffered 46 injuries to her face and head alone. She suffered more injuries to her hands and may never have full use of them again.

Mehta told police he and Kumari were in a 18-month relationship but that had ended six months before the attack.

Warrants say “He has used both his real email and social media accounts as well as numerous fake accounts to reach out to her. He has also used free phone apps that allow text messaging from randomly assigned numbers to contact her.”

He used fake Instagram accounts and she took screen shots of recent messages sent from those accounts, as well as Snapchat, warrants revealed.

A review of screenshots reference him threatening to “come see” victim if she blocks that account and stating to her that “a restraining order won’t do (expletive).”

Mehta is charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He remain in jail under a $2 million bond.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Teen severely injured in Apex machete attack, police say

911 calls reveal frantic scene at Apex machete attack

Apex teen suffered 46 injuries to face and head in machete attack