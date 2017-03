RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bill introduced Thursday by a group of four Republicans would allow concealed handgun permit holders to carry their weapons onto public college campuses across the state.

The provision would apply to the institutions of the UNC System and the state’s community college system.

House Bill 251 is sponsored by Reps. Destin Hall (R-Caldwell), Michele D. Presnell (R-Haywood), Justin P. Burr (R-Montgomery) and Kyle Hall (R-Rockingham).