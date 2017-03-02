Birth photographer shames woman for having a C-section

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Oregon mother shared a text message exchange with a birth photographer who shamed her for having a c-section.

The exchange went viral after being shared by the Sanctimommy blog.

The mother was trying to arrange for a birth photographer. In a text exchange, the photographer mentioned the uncertainty of when a birth would actually happen. The woman replied saying that she was having a schedule c-section.

The photographer told her that she wanted no part of it.

“A surgery isn’t birth, my dear,” the photographer texted. “You are having a surgery to remove your baby from your abdomen. That is not birth no matter how you swing it and I for one don’t want to be there to take pictures of it.”

The photographer continued, “This motherhood job is hard, if I were you I would think twice about starting such a job by cutting corners so early in the game.”

The mother initially posted the entire exchange on her Facebook page, but it was later deleted after she said she received backlash.