Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools to close Wednesday because of women’s strike

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:
Lily Donahue of Wappingers Falls, N.Y., center, holds a sign along the barricades at the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (John Minchillo/AP)
Lily Donahue of Wappingers Falls, N.Y., center, holds a sign along the barricades at the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (John Minchillo/AP)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools will be closed on Wednesday because many staff members are expected to miss work for a planned women’s strike.

“Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools values and supports its female employees,” the school system said in a news release. “However, the decision to close schools is not an endorsement of the planned demonstration. The decision is made solely to avoid operating school on a day when there are insufficient staff to provide instruction and basic school services.”

“A Day Without A Women” is a strike called by the same group that organized the Women’s March on Washington shortly after President Donald J. Trump’s inauguration.

Superintendent Jim Causby decided that the day will be an optional teacher work day. There will be no make-up day for students, because the district isn’t expected to have any trouble meeting the required number of instructional hours in the school year.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

However, a delayed opening planned for Thursday will be cancelled. School will run the full day instead.

Athletic events will go on as planned Wednesday.

Supervisors across the district, including principals, reported to the schools’ central office that they expected high absenteeism the day of the strike.

“The expected absences would make it difficult to teach students on March 8 and to provide essential services including transportation and food service,” a news release from the school system stated.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s