Committee approves Hall as Military & Veterans Affairs secretary

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Republican-dominated North Carolina Senate is close to approving one of new Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s picks to run a state agency.

Military & Veterans Affairs Secretary Larry Hall on Thursday won approval from two committees after the first confirmation hearing in living memory for a member of any governor’s cabinet.

Hall’s confirmation needs only a vote by the full Senate on Monday approval unless courts knock down the law. Hall had skipped three previous hearings.

Hall’s earlier no-shows were part of Gov. Roy Cooper’s resistance to a new law passed by GOP legislators that requires his Cabinet appointments to win Senate approval. It’s one of a series of measures Republicans have taken to drain Cooper’s powers.

A three-judge panel next week considers whether the law is constitutional.