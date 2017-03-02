Downtown Raleigh pop-up shop to feature works of local artists

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pop-up art shop in downtown Raleigh is showing off eclectic works by a group of area artists.

The Twisted Oak just opened on Martin Street in a space that’s hosted several pop-up stores over the last year with help from the Downtown Raleigh Alliance. The shop features original art, prints and merchandise. Artist Kevin Peddicord says the space is in a prime location to get work noticed, and they’re already getting folks in the door.

“We have a lot of people doing u-turns. They’ll walk by and look in the window real quick and do a u-turn and come right back in. It’s a big curiosity right now,” said Peddicord.

Peddicord says they’ll be in the space for at least two months. Twisted Oak will be a part of First Friday events on March 3.