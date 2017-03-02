Durham’s Kestrel Heights High to close for 3 years, State Board says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State Board of Education accepts Charter School Advisory Board’s recommendation to shut down Kestrel Heights’ high school for three years.

An internal review at Kestrel Heights Charter School discovered 160 students at the school received diplomas from 2008 to 2016 without meeting the requirements to do so.

The internal investigation into the diploma scandal found that students were missing credits in subjects such as science, math and physical education.

The investigation also found a “systematic breakdown” by principals and a counselor over an eight-year period.

Two principals and one guidance counselor were found to be involved in not providing the proper support, according to the internal review.

All three of those administrators are no longer employed by the school.

