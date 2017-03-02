Fayetteville police ask for help in solving city’s first unsolved murder in 2017

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police issued a plea for the public’s help Thursday in solving the city’s first unsolved murder in 2017.

Calvin Louis Blackshire, Jr., of Hope Mills was shot at the Motel 6 at 2706 Cedar Creek Road around 11:45 p.m. He later died from in injuries.

Fayetteville police said this is their first unsolved homicide in the last 20 months and they need the community’s help to find the person responsible.

“We believe it was a robbery and we need to find out who Calvin was meeting at the hotel that night,” said Sgt. Pedro Orellano.

Fayetteville police held a press conference with Blackshire’s family Thursday where they asked for the public’s help.

“I miss his smile, miss his presence. I miss fussing with him, I miss everything about him,” said Pamela, the victim’s mother.

Blackshire’s parents said Calvin never got into trouble, was hard-working and wanted to be a good father to his now one-year-old son.

To make things worse, video of Blackshire bleeding to death after the shooting was shared on Facebook.

“You could see people standing over my son, taking pictures, as if he was on a slideshow,” Pamela Blackshire said.

Police said the person who posted the video is not a suspect and that video was later removed.

Police are now looking for a light-colored four-door hatchback that was seen leaving the area of the Motel immediately after the shooting.

“I would tell the person who killed my son that they don’t know what they did, they ruined too many lives,” Pamela Blackshire said.

If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to please contact police.

There’s also a cash reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction.

RELATED: 27-year-old man killed in Fayetteville Motel 6 shooting