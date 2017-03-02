Fuquay-Varina commissioners to update residents on transportation plan

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fuquay-Varina Board of Commissioners will update residents Thursday evening on the town’s transportation plan.

“I think it’s getting worse,” resident Larry Carlson said. “There is a lot of growth here. The roads just can’t handle the growth.”

In the last five years, the town’s population has grown by almost 45 percent. In all, more than 26,000 people now call Fuquay-Varina home.

“Traffic at certain times of the day is pretty bad,” Carlson said. “I think that there are ways that they can improve somethings but I don’t see it happening.”

Mayor John Byrne said improvements are needed.

The town has a list of projects that it will be working on through 2020. Among them are hot spots like the intersection of Main Street and Sunset Lake Road and Northwest Judd Parkway.

“In Fuquay-Varina we have been planning the best way we can with the resources we have, and those that are given to us to take care of transportation here as our community continues to evolve and grow,” Byrne said.

On Thursday, some drivers said that the roads are in fine shape, there’s simply too much congestion.

“I don’t go out on certain times of the day because of the school traffic, the work traffic and people are not very courteous,” said Bill Eibsen of Fuquay-Varina.