Goldsboro woman charged with bringing narcotics with her into jail

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro woman has been charged with having narcotics with her while at the Wayne County Jail, a sheriff’s office official said.

The drug unit of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Wayne County Detention Center on Monday to assist officers with an investigation into illegal narcotics that had been found in the jail, officials said.

Lauren Brookshire Gill, 32, of 109 Steeplechase Cove, was taken to the Wayne County Jail for processing following the investigation. Gill was searched at the jail and detention officers found the narcotics in her personal belongings, officials said.

Gill was charged with one count of felony possession of controlled substance on prison/jail premises and one count of felony trafficking in opium or heroin.

She is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

