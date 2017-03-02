Health officials: 16 flu deaths in North Carolina last week



RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — State health officials say a season-high 16 people died from the flu in North Carolina last week, the third straight week of increases in the number of deaths.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that the death toll from the flu stands at 63. Last year, 59 people died from the flu. All 16 deaths were reported to be adults, the first time in three weeks that there was no pediatric death from the flu.

A summary from the agency said the flu was widespread in North Carolina during last week.