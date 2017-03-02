Health officials: 16 flu deaths in North Carolina last week

ap logo By Published: Updated:
flu-season


RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — State health officials say a season-high 16 people died from the flu in North Carolina last week, the third straight week of increases in the number of deaths.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that the death toll from the flu stands at 63. Last year, 59 people died from the flu. All 16 deaths were reported to be adults, the first time in three weeks that there was no pediatric death from the flu.

A summary from the agency said the flu was widespread in North Carolina during last week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s