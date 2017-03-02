Hope Mills woman shoots husband during domestic dispute, police chief says

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 25-year-old woman is accused of shooting her husband in the back Thursday night during a domestic dispute, Hope Mills police said.

Sarah Coleman, 25, is accused of shooting Jonathan Coleman, 39, during the incident at a home on Edward E Maynor Drive around 10 p.m., according to the Hope Mills Police Chief Joel Acciardo.

Jonathan Coleman was transported to the hospital where he is still being treated.

Both are active members of the military.

“This investigation is in its early phase and the information and circumstances present now may change during the course of the investigation,” Acciardo said.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.