NC man behind ‘You live in Trump country’ anti-gay attack, police say

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) – A Richlands man police said committed a hate crime in Key West last week was arrested in Onslow County on Thursday.

Brandon Ray Davis, 30, was taken into custody Thursday morning by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office on an extraditable warrant for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon with evidence of prejudice.

Key West police said Kevin Seymour and Kevin Price were riding their bicycles in Key West when they saw Davis swerving on a rented motor scooter.

Seymour told police he shouted to warn Price he almost hit a car.

The Miami Herald reports the man then yelled anti-gay remarks and said he bet the two men voted for Hillary Clinton. Then he yelled, “You live in Trump country now.”

Police say he kept chasing them with his motor scooter until finally charging and hitting Seymour’s bike with his scooter.

When Seymour threatened to call police, Davis told him, “If you do that, I’ll cut you up,” Key West police said they were told.

The Key West Department said Seymour and Price remembered the scooter license number, which led Key West police to the scooter rental agency where Davis has left a copy of his driver’s license in order to rent the vehicle.

Working with North Carolina law enforcement, detectives were able obtain a photo of Davis. In a photo lineup, both the victims and another witness positively identified Davis.

According to the warrant, “Probable cause exists to believe there was evidence of prejudice in Davis’s attack of Seymour…” as Davis “used explicit bias language in reference to their sexual orientation. Davis then attacked Seymour without any provocation.”

***CBS Miami/AP contributed to this story.***