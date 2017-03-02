NC trooper hit by vehicle while responding to wreck

A trooper was hit by a vehicle while responding to a wreck
A trooper was hit by a vehicle while responding to a wreck (Steve Ohnesorge/WBTV)

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol was knocked nearly 20 feet when he was struck by a vehicle while responding to a wreck.

The trooper was responding to a series of wrecks on Highway 321 near River Road in Catawba County Wednesday night.

According to officials, the trooper was crossing the road when he was struck by the vehicle. The driver said he was blinded by all the flashing lights from the emergency vehicles and didn’t see the trooper.

The trooper reportedly was knocked about 20 feet from the impact and was taken to the hospital with leg injuries.

