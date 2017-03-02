Protective order filed against suspended UNCC QB Kevin Olsen

Related Coverage UNCC quarterback, brother of Panthers TE Greg Olsen arrested on rape charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A protective order has been filed against suspended UNC Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen a week and a half after he was accused of rape.

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies served an Ex Parte 50B, which is a domestic violence order, Thursday afternoon.

Olsen was arrested February 19 on three counts of second-degree forcible rape, assault on a female, second-degree forcible sexual offense, and cyberstalking.

The victim, a 23-year-old woman Olsen reportedly had an ongoing relationship with, said Olsen sexually assaulted her, resulting in bruises to her face. She said after a Saturday night out, she and Olsen went separate ways and he sent threatening texts to kill her.

In court, the prosecutor said after going their separate ways, the woman met back up with Olsen and took an Uber home together. She told police that he was upset with what happened and also upset about things happening in his life. She said he went into a bathroom and put a phone charger against his neck and threatened to kill himself. The woman told police she was able to talk him down.

She told officers that Olsen then came into the bedroom and wanted to have sex, but she reportedly said no. She told officers that Olsen then raped her three separate times. She was later hospitalized for her injuries.

Olsen’s defense attorney denies the accusations.

He was later released on a $103,000 bond and was placed under curfew as a condition of his release. As a part of his release, Olsen has been ordered to stay away from the alleged victim and has been told not to contact her.

Olsen was released from jail on the rape charges Monday afternoon after being granted a $103,000 bond. He was also ordered to stay away from the alleged victim and has been told not to contact her.

Thursday, the domestic violence order was filed.

UNC-Charlotte said in a statement that Olsen has been suspended from Charlotte Athletics and the university is reviewing the case consistent with its disciplinary procedures.

Olsen signed with the 49ers in December of 2015 and was the team’s starting quarterback for the first part of the 2016 season. He was considered a standout quarterback coming out of high school and was heavily recruited.