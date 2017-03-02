Raleigh man charged with meeting minor for sex after replying to Craigslist ad

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man has been arrested and charged with meeting a minor girl for sex after he replied to a Craigslist ad posted by an anonymous person, according to court documents.

Timothy Scullen, 40, of 222-601 Glenwood Ave., was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with one count of engaging in prostitution with a minor after police say he replied to a Craigslist post that advertised a 16-year-old girl as a prostitute and then met the teen.

According to court documents, the teen had begun a relationship with an unknown person she called “Sir” on Skype. The two only communicated via messages on Skype and in those conversations, “Sir” gave the teen instructions on “how to humiliate herself for his pleasure.”

Eventually, “Sir” advertised the girl as a prostitute on the internet and set up meetings for her to meet men whom she would then engage in sex acts with in exchange for money, warrants showed.

One of those men was Scullen.

Scullen met the teen at a shopping center and brought her back to his condo where she then performed oral sex on him, according to documents. In exchange for the act, Scullen gave the teen $20 and a ride back to the shopping center.

The victim provided police with a description of the inside of his home.

Police interviewed Scullen, who admitted that he picked up the minor from the shopping center and took her back to his condo. He denied engaging in any sexual activity, but admitted to paying her $20 for cab fare.

Scullen told police he got in contact with the victim by responding to a Craigslist ad. According to police, the victim said she had never spoken with Scullen before meeting him and that he had been communicating with “Sir” when he set up the meeting.

Documents show that police requested a search warrant for any and all of Scullen’s electronic data.

The warrant shows that police don’t know who “Sir” is and are hoping that Scullen’s data will help them find the identity of the anonymous person.