Red Cross, CBS North Carolina team up for 100th anniversary blood drives

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS North Carolina and the American Red Cross are teaming up for two blood drives to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the organization.

On March 10, Crabtree Valley Mall will play host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the space once occupied by Limited (lower level near Belk).

In Durham, the Red Cross and CBS North Carolina will host a blood drive at Northgate Mall on March 10 from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All those who donate at Northgate will receive a Northgate Food Court gift card.

Be sure to post a picture of your “I gave blood” sticker with #NG100BloodDrive for the chance to win a Northgate Mall gift card!

Sign up online and use the code NORTHGATE and schedule your appointment in Durham and the code CBS for an appointment in Raleigh.

The drives aim to collect 100 pints of blood for the North Carolina Blood Bank.