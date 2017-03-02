State lawmakers hold Dunn town hall

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — State Rep. David Lewis (R-Harnett County) and state Sen. Ronald Rabin (R-Harnett County) held a town hall in Dunn on Thursday.

Several dozen residents came out for the chance to ask them questions. The focus was on state-level issues, including House Bill Two and why the legislature doesn’t work together better.

Also at issue was the controversial death of a man named John Livingston in November 2015.

Livingston was killed on the porch of his Spring Lake home by a Harnett County Sheriff’s deputy. The FBI is investigating.

Lewis has scheduled more of the town hall events. Each event will start at 6:30 p.m. and run until about 8 p.m. The events will be held:

Erwin — March 16 at the Erwin Town Hall,100 W. F St.

Spring Lake, March 23 at the Anderson Creek Club Charter School, 4940 Ray Rd.

Angier, March 30 at the Angier Public Library, 28 N. Raleigh St.

Lillington — April 6 at the Harnett Health Sciences Center, 51 Red Mulberry Way

Coats, April 20 at the Coats Town Hall, 25 E, Main St.