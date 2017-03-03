2 busted with meth during Goldsboro traffic stop, officials say

CBS North Carolina logo By Published:
Benny Bryson Jr. and Kelly Baggett (Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
Benny Bryson Jr. and Kelly Baggett (Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were arrested Wednesday after members of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office busted two people with meth during a traffic stop, officials said.

CLICK FOR MUGSHOT GALLERY

A deputy pulled over a truck within Goldsboro city limits for having a brake light out.

The deputy noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and performed a search.

Methamphetamine was found during that search, leading to the arrest of Kelly Baggett and Benny Bryson Jr., the Sheriff’s Office said.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Both were charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Baggett is being held under $5,000 bond while Bryson received a $6,000 bond.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s