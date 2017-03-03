2 busted with meth during Goldsboro traffic stop, officials say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were arrested Wednesday after members of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office busted two people with meth during a traffic stop, officials said.

A deputy pulled over a truck within Goldsboro city limits for having a brake light out.

The deputy noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and performed a search.

Methamphetamine was found during that search, leading to the arrest of Kelly Baggett and Benny Bryson Jr., the Sheriff’s Office said.

Both were charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Baggett is being held under $5,000 bond while Bryson received a $6,000 bond.