Apartments for teachers to open this year in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Buncombe County plans to open apartments for teachers later this year, a benefit that officials believe will be an important recruiting tool.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports the 24 apartments will provide an affordable housing option for teachers in the county and in Asheville.

Buncombe County school board members on Thursday toured one of the apartments, located in a complex near Erwin High School. The 1,100-square-foot apartments have two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Officials say more than 20 teachers have expressed interest in renting one of the apartments.

A report found Buncombe had a housing crisis, with a countywide apartment vacancy rate of less than 1 percent in 2014. The report by an Ohio-based research company said the vacancy rate in 2016 was 2.7 percent, described as a housing shortage.

