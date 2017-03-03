Bystanders rescued kidnapped woman, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man broke into a South Carolina home early Friday morning, kidnapped a woman and drove her to several places before she was rescued by two good Samaritans, deputies say.

Leslie Dirton, 42, was arrested Friday in Anderson County and was charged with crimes including kidnapping, burglary, robbery and grand larceny.

Dirton broke into a home on Cascade Court in Greenville County and kidnapped a women, before forcing her into a car and driving to multiple locations, according to deputies.

A bystander saw a woman being forced into a car and called 911 to report the incident, deputies say.

During a stop in Anderson County, the victim was able to yell for help, and two bystanders came to her rescue, according to the Sheriff’s Office. But Dirton left in her car, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office says Dirton was later captured in Anderson County.

The victim was not injured in the kidnapping.