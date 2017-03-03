Delays at VA hospitals in NC were worse than records show, inspectors say

ap logo By Published:
In this file photo a look at a Veterans Clinic in the United States.
In this file photo a look at a Veterans Clinic in the United States.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Government inspectors say actual delays in delivering medical care to military veterans remain far worse at Veterans Affairs medical facilities in North Carolina and Virginia than internal records showed.

RELATED: Veteran dies after medication error at NC VA hospital

U.S. Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina said Friday the new report by the Veterans Affairs Department’s inspector general found 90 percent of the vets eligible to see private doctors because of long VA delays weren’t getting the help they were due.

Inspectors estimated that more than one-third of new patient appointments had wait times of longer than 30 days. VA appointment records showed only about 10 percent were delayed that long.

RELATED: Durham VA says viral photos showing veterans are misleading

Inspectors studied North Carolina VA medical facilities in Asheville, Charlotte, Durham, Fayetteville, Greenville, Kernersville, Salisbury and Wilmington. The inspection also included Virginia VA facilities in Hampton, Richmond and Salem.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s