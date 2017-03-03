Duke Energy switches to online shareholder meetings, says protests didn’t prompt change

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Duke Energy says it will move its annual meeting in uptown Charlotte to a live video webcast which will be available online only.

The Charlotte Observer reports Duke Energy called the change an effort to improve the ability of its 1 million shareholders in 30 countries to take part in the meeting, saying companies like Sprint and HP have done the same.

Recent meetings have been marked by protests outside the meeting site. Asked if those protests prompted Duke to go online, spokesman Tom Williams said “the focus is on reaching more shareholders and having a consistent and positive experience in the meeting.”

The utility also said shareholders will be able to watch presentations, vote on shareholder proposals and pose questions to CEO Lynn Good through a website.