Durham VA responds to viral photos from emergency room

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham VA Medical Center held a pres conference Friday where officials responded to photos taken at the facility that went viral.

Stephen McMenamin, a veteran, and his wife Hanna were waiting in the VA’s emergency room and told CBS North Carolina they were upset by how three veterans were treated.

RELATED: Veteran dies after medication error at NC VA hospital

The photos show one veteran slumped over in his wheelchair, another bent over in his chair, and a third lying on the floor.

The McMenamins told CBS North Carolina veterans were ignored and had to wait several hours before they were helped.

“I saw something wrong happening in my opinion and I felt like nobody would possibly believe me if I didn’t take a picture,” said Hanna McMenamin.

On Friday, DeAnne Seekins, director of Durham VA, said the photo showing veterans in the medical center were misleading.

“The veteran that was lying on the floor was not neglected,” Seekins said.

After reviewing surveillance footage, the director said each time that veteran re positioned himself, the veteran on the floor was tended to by staff within two minutes. He was also provided with a warm blanket and foot stool.

Seekins said an employee was rude to patients and disciplinary action has been taken in that case.

RELATED: Durham VA says viral photos showing veterans are misleading

VA staff also spoke to two veterans also depicted in the photo. The Durham VA said those two veterans reported a positive experience the day the photo was taken.

Seekins also said wait times were appropriate based on clinical assessment that day.

“It saddens me that we didn’t met our own expectations,” Seekins said. “Nothing less will be accepted at the medical center.”

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.