Fayetteville man turns himself in after being charged with raping teen girl

Published:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been arrested and charged in connection with the rape of a teen girl that occurred in February, Fayetteville police said.

Terrance Regan, 35, has been charged with second-degree forcible rape and second-degree kidnapping in connection with the crime that occurred on Feb. 26 at approximately 1 a.m. in the 1800 block of Tryon Drive, police said.

According to police, a 17-year-old girl was visiting Regan at his home when he refused to let the teen leave and then forcibly raped her. The victim was eventually able to escape and called 911 to report the rape.

Officers responded to Regan’s home, but were unable to locate him.

Regan turned himself in to authorities at the Cumberland County Detention Center on Thursday.

He is being held at the facility under a $25,000 secured bond.

