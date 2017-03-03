Man stole cruiser with his hands cuffed behind his back, deputies say

De Funiak Springs, Fla. (WMBB) – It busy, frustrating day for Walton County Sheriff’s deputies after a man stole two cars, burning one of them and getting the second one stuck, according to deputies. He then stole a deputy’s cruiser after being handcuffed and placed in the back of the vehicle, authorities said.

Cody Hynum, 30, set fire to a vehicle at the 85-mile marker on Interstate 10, deputies said. He then stole a second vehicle and got it stuck and as he was attempting to steal a third vehicle a resident pulled a gun on him and held him until deputies arrived, according to authorities.

Hynum was handcuffed and placed in the back of a cruiser, according to deputies. The deputy then returned to Woodyard Road in Defuniak Springs to process the scene where the second vehicle was stuck.

While the deputy was out of the cruiser, Hynum kicked out the window, made his way to the front seat, and drove away, apparently using his knees to steer because he was still handcuffed behind his back, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Hynum crashed the vehicle and ran away from the scene. A short time later, deputies caught up to him, tased him and arrested again, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hynum faces multiple charges including escape, grand theft and resisting an officer with violence.