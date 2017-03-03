Moore County man busted with $13K worth of cocaine in vehicle

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man has been arrested and charged with cocaine trafficking after authorities found nearly $14,000 worth of cocaine in his vehicle, Moore County Sheriff Neil Godfrey announced Friday.

Claudio Daniel Castillo, 25, of 353 Heflin Road in Aberdeen, faces six counts of trafficking-in-cocaine, two counts of possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, and felony maintaining of a vehicle for the storage of a controlled-substance.

The charges stem from an incident on Wednesday. According to Godfrey, Castillo was stopped in his vehicle by Moore County deputies and Aberdeen and Southern Pines police officers. During the traffic stop, 229 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $13,740 was located.

Castillo is being held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.