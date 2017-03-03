NC school closed for disinfection after flu outbreak

BEAR GRASS, N.C. (AP) – An eastern North Carolina charter school is closed for disinfection after a flu outbreak.

WITN-TV in Greenville reports Bear Grass Charter School in Martin County is closed for students until Tuesday. Of the school’s 400 students, principal Donna Moore says nearly 120 of them have the flu. Moore said they are working from home while staff cleans the campus.

Moore couldn’t be reached for additional comment on Friday because she was at home with the flu.

Staffers armed with disinfectant went around the school to be sure there were no germs to greet students when they return on Tuesday.

The Martin County Schools says it hasn’t had any major issues at other schools in the system.