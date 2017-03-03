Puppy found dead in suitcase in river near Virginia park

Published:
The James River near Richmond, Va. (WRIC)
The James River near Richmond, Va. (WRIC)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control along with the Richmond Police Department responded Wednesday to a report of an abused dog found dead in a suitcase near a low dam on the James River in Pony Pasture Park.

Animal control officers located a suitcase in the 7700 block of Riverside Drive after receiving an anonymous tip over the phone.

When they arrived, they found the suitcase with a deceased 10-week-old female English bulldog mix puppy inside.

Initial necropsy reports show that the cause of death was traumatic physical abuse, but reports imply it is possible that the puppy was not dead before being placed in the case in the water.

The police investigation is ongoing.

At this time it is unclear where the crime was committed, and police advised that it could have occurred outside of the City of Richmond.

As a result, police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. A reward of $500 is being offered for any person providing information resulting in a conviction.

