RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Steven Blue, the man charged with killing his 2-year-old son on Christmas Day in 2014, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection the case.

Blue had previously admitted to killing his son Tristan after the 2-year-old woke him up and would not go back to sleep.

Warrants show Blue disposed of the toddler’s body in Beaver Dam Lake in Wake County.

A search for Tristan was conducted and his remains were discovered on Dec. 26, 2014.