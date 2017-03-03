Rolesville High SRO resigns after video shows him slamming student

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Rolesville High School resource officer who was videoed slamming a student to the ground in early January has resigned, officials confirmed.

Ruben De Los Santos submitted his resignation Thursday.

The incident took place just after 7 a.m. January 3 at Rolesville High School.

Town officials said De Los Santos attempted to break up a fight between three girls. An investigation revealed the fight was premeditated.

In his resignation letter, De Los Santos called the situation “overwhelming” for him and his family.

He wrote that he enjoyed working with the Rolesville Police Department but said “I must devote all my time to clearing my name and defending myself in this matter.”

“Officer De Los Santos attempted to break up the fight and, in the process, a student was taken to the floor,” Rolesville officials said in a release.

The witness who recorded the video said the girl who was slammed “was trying to defend her sister and to break things up.”

De Los Santos worked as Rolesville’s resource officer for 3 ½ years.

“During Officer De Los Santos tenure with the Town, he was respected by his peers and the community at large. Officer De Los Santos was even selected as 2016 Officer of the Year for the Town of Rolesville Police Department,” said Rolesville Police Chief Bobby Langston. “The Town of Rolesville would like to thank Officer De Los Santos for his service to the community.”

De Los Santos had been on paid administrative leave.

The SBI is investigating the incident. The findings of that investigation will be submitted to the Wake County District Attorney’s Office.