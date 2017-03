FRESNO, Calif. (WNCN) – A man who moved from Lee County to California last year was hit and killed Friday by a suspected driver driver in Fresno.

Joshua Whittington, 26, was walking near Shaw and Marty avenues in Northwest Fresno when police said he was hit and killed, KSEE reported.

The 28-year-old driver was arrested for driving under the influence and faces a manslaughter charge.

Whittington had moved from Broadway to Fresno last year, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.