Voluntary recall issued for popular Oball Rattle

(WECT) – A popular baby rattle is being recalled for a potential choking hazard.

Kids II Inc. has issued a voluntary recall for Oball Rattles sold after January 1, 2016. No other Oball products are impacted by the recall.

According to the company, only rattles with date codes T0486, T1456, T2316, T2856 and T3065 located on a small triangle on the inner surface of the rattle are included in the recall.

The recalled products have three clear plastic disc shaped bead chambers, one of which has five orange beads that could release, posing a choking hazard for small children.

The product is sold at major retailers nationwide for about $7.99.

According to Kids II Inc., the toy should be taken away from small children. Click here to complete a registration form for a kit to return your affected product and be eligible for a refund.