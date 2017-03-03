Warrants reveal new details in murder of Wake County teacher by her husband

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The man charged with murdering his estranged wife in December 2016 in Cary purchased weapons and ammunition and had been attending firearms training in the months leading up to the murder, warrants show.

David Sloan Williams, 55, of Stone Home Lane in Raleigh, was charged with murder in the Friday, Dec. 9, 2016 shooting death of Michele Kennington Williams, 51, of Collington Drive in Cary.

Williams was a teacher at Timber Drive Elementary.

The incident was reported at 6:38 p.m., when police responded to a call of shots fired at 1219 Collington Drive in Cary.

Upon arrival, they found the body of a woman inside a vehicle.

Police said witnesses reported seeing a man get out of a car and fire shots at one of the townhouses and at a vehicle before driving off.

Warrants state witnesses saw David Williams waiting in the 1200 block of Collington Drive when his wife arrived home that evening.

At about 7:15 p.m., he surrendered to officers working at Cary Towne Center mall.

According to a search warrant, Williams had been seen driving on Collington Drive in front of the home where his wife was living with her parents in the weeks leading up to her murder. Michele had spoken with family and friends regarding her concern for her own safety and told at least one friend that her husband “would be the one responsible if something ever happened to her,” documents state.

Warrants also show that David Williams had purchased a handgun, rifle, scope and ammunition on or after July 24, 2016 and had been trained with at least one of the guns at the Wake County Firearms Education and Training Center in Apex.

Documents also point to a possible motive — David Williams’ anger over the latest financial terms of the separation agreement that Michele’s attorneys had extended to him following negotiations with his attorney.

The separation had been having an impact on David Williams at his office at Duke Energy in downtown Raleigh, according to warrants.

Co-workers described him as “a good employee, co-worker and individual who volunteered for numerous charitable organizations and projects.” Warrants also show that co-workers told police that Williams had expressed his frustration surrounding divorce laws in the state and had spoken about the separation and divorce agreements.

A “change in personality and demeanor of David was noted by his co-workers in the days and weeks prior to the homicide of Michele Williams,” was also observed by co-workers.

The warrants are requesting police be allowed to search phones and laptops belonging to both Michele and David Williams.