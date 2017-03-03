WATCH: Tennessee fast food employee performs CPR, saves child’s life

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Pal’s employee in Bristol had a sudden opportunity to save a life Wednesday evening when a distressed mother showed up at the drive-thru window with her child in her arms, not breathing.

Kaela Eads was finishing her shift at the Pal’s on Volunteer Parkway when the cry for help came from the window.

“She just says, ‘Somebody help me! He’s not breathing! Does anyone know CPR?’” Eads recounted.

Having received a CPR certification from a class she took in high school, Eads hurried out of the building to help the young child.

“My first instinct, in the blink of an eye, is to go,” Eads said.

She took her apron and laid it on the wet ground as a mat for the boy while she gave him chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth.

“He would breathe for me for a second and then he would stop. So I would continue again,” Eads said. “Toward the end before the ambulance got here I got him to breathe constantly but it was really faint.”

Emergency crews arrived at the scene in less than four minutes and took the child to the hospital. Eads later went to the hospital to visit the boy and his family and said that he was doing very well.

“It does touch my heart that I did get that opportunity and that I was here and had that experience,” Eads said. “It was something that I’ll remember forever.”

Eads graduated early from Tennessee High School in December and said that after this experience she might be interested in pursuing a career in the medical field.

“I guess everything happens for a reason,” Eads said. “I ended up being the only one that could do it, so I was very thankful for that and the mother assured me that she is very thankful for that.”