$1,000 reward offered after NC man killed in broad-daylight shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — Crime Stoppers of the Lower Cape Fear is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of a Wilmington man last year.

On Aug. 10, 2016, police and emergency crews responded to a ShotSpotter alert and numerous calls of shots fired in the 1200 block of Ann Street at around 6:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Roderick Demetrius Jinwright lying on the grass at the corner of 13th and Ann streets. He was rushed to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he died the next day.

Wilmington police said Jinwright was shot in broad daylight with a large number of people in the area, but no one has come forward with any information.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 531-9845, Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708,” or call the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609.

All calls to Crime Stoppers and texts to Text-A-Tip are anonymous.

