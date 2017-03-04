2 fires less than an hour apart in Fayetteville damage townhomes and apartment

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Several people were displaced by two fires that broke out less than an hour apart in Fayetteville on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The first fire was reported around 12:50 p.m. at 3206 Green Valley Road in the Townes at Northridge Park subdivision off Country Club Drive, according to Fayetteville fire officials.

When crews arrived, they saw flames shooting from the front of a two-story multi-family townhome.

All residents were outside of the townhomes when firefighters arrived.

There was extensive damage to the outside of two of the townhomes and four people who lived there were displaced because of the blaze.

There were no injuries reported.

The next fire was reported less than an hour later at 1:38 p.m. at 914 Pedro Drive in the Margarita Villa Apartments off Tally Ho Drive off Bragg Blvd.

As fire crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from a two-story apartment.

Firefighters contained the blaze to one room of the apartment. People who lived in the apartment managed to escape before fire crews arrived.

There were no injuries and one dog was taken from the apartment by firefighters. The dog was not hurt.

Red Cross was called to assist the people who lived in the apartment.

Fire officials are investigating both incidents.