Auction held in Fayetteville for animals, including 2 underweight horses

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) An auction was held Saturday for several farm animals found roaming throughout Hope Mills last month.

The auction took place at the Cumberland County animal shelter. The animals included four horses, two pigs, a miniature horse and a goat.

The mini-horse and goat were displaced during Hurricane Matthew.

The four horses were released by their owners.

Animal control says the owners could no longer care for them.

Two of the horses were found 150 pounds under weight.

“I’m glad that we got the attention and got the right people out here, I feel good about everybody that bid on the animals and we do have winning bids on everybody except one horse and I think we got an adopter for that one so we’re in good shape,” said Jennifer Hutchinson-Tracy, of Cumberland County Animal Control.

>Nearly 30 bidders attended the auction.

The starting bid for the horses was $125.