Cub Scouts hold Pinewood Derby at Triangle Town Center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Cub Scouts did not have to start their engines, but they did have to prep their derby cars for the racetrack Saturday at the Triangle Town Center.

More than 70 boys competed in the Fast Pinewood Derby on Saturday morning.

The boys are given a block of wood and they are supposed to craft them into derby cars over several weeks.

Each car has its own special twist with all types of designs displayed, like the Mario Brothers, Superman, and even those with a special message like a tribute to a sister fighting cerebral palsy.

The Dubose brothers say the craft and competition really brings the scouts together.

“If I win today, I’m going to do to with honor and sportsmanship so I hope everybody has a good time,” said Brycen DuBose, while sitting next to his little brother, Braxtten “If I get first place, I’m going to do it with respect.”

The Boys Scouts of America have been holding these races since 1953.