Deputies searching for suspects who held employees and customers at gunpoint

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)– Deputies in Wayne County are searching for two suspects who robbed a local store last month, holding employees and customers at gunpoint.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department tells CBS North Carolina they received a call of an armed robbery at the Dollar General on U.S. 13 in North Goldsboro about 7:50 p.m. on February 20th. When they arrived, they were told by employees and customers of the store that two suspects entered the store and held them at gunpoint during the robbery. In photos provided by the sheriff’s department, both appear to be wearing masks.

The suspects fled the store, heading toward a nearby mobile home park.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department at 919-731-1481, or Goldsboro Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.