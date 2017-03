FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– An early morning crash has claimed the life of a 55-year-old man.

Herbert Lee McMillan of Sierra Court in Fayetteville was driving a 2005 Ford sedan on Yadkin Road around 3 a.m. when he drove off the road and struck a tree, according to police. McMillan died at the scene.

Yadkin Road was closed for several hours as police investigated the accident and what led up to the crash. The cause of the accident has not been released.

The roadway reopened around dawn.