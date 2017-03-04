Man dies in NC crash on his 78th birthday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in north Charlotte Friday evening.

The wreck happened around 7 p.m. on the 1500 block of Plumstead Road, near N. Hoskins Road. Police said the driver, later identified as Bobby Bolin, was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at 8:08 p.m.

Friday was Bolin’s 78th birthday.

The passenger in the vehicle, a 74-year-old woman, was also taken to CMC with minor injuries.

Officers said Bolin’s vehicle went off the left side of the road, went airborne then landed on an embankment. They did not say what may have caused Bolin to go off the road, but said that neither speed nor alcohol were involved.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Jamieson at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

