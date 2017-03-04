Missing Indiana woman found dead on river sandbar

COLUMBUS, Ind. (CBS News) — The search for a missing Indianapolis woman ended when her body was found around 8:30 a.m. Saturday on a sandbar in Columbus’ Flatrock River, CBS affiliate WTTV-TV reports.

Police said they don’t know how 33-year-old Jacqueline Watts was killed.

Watts was planning to fly to Washington, D.C., with her husband, according to family members.

Authorities were called when she didn’t come home Friday night. WTTV reports that her car was found — with the flashers on — but she couldn’t be located.

Police, K-9 officers and detectives spent hours on the scene searching the area around where Watts’ car was found. Police say Watts was in the Columbus area to drop off pets with family members.

WTTV reports that Watts’ cellphone and purse were retrieved inside the car and that the passenger side door was open.

Anyone with information regarding Watts’ death is asked to call 812-376-2600.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.