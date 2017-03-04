NC driver in crash that killed elderly pair said he used drugs and alcohol, warrants say

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – A Supply man admitted to paramedics that he used drugs and alcohol before a head-on collision that killed an elderly couple, court documents revealed Friday.

William Chandler McHenry, 24, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the Feb. 2 collision in the 2000 block of Kirby Road near Holden Beach. John Howard, 84, died soon after the wreck, and Betty Erdman, 87, passed away ten days later.

Howard and Erdman had just left an celebration for his 84th birthday when the wreck occurred.

According to an affidavit requesting a search warrant in the case, a woman at the residence told troopers she heard another vehicle coming toward her residence at the same time Howard and Erdman were leaving.

“She said it, ‘sounded like it was going fast, it sounded like he was pissed off’,” the document states.

The woman then saw a white Ford Explorer driver left of center and hit Howard’s vehicle head-on. The crash report indicates McHenry was driving 70 mph when he hit Howard’s vehicle, which was estimated to be driving 20 mph.

During the investigation, troopers confirmed through physical evidence McHenry crossed the center line, according to the document.

When questioned by paramedics, McHenry admitted to using drugs and alcohol prior to the crash.

“Mr. McHenry stated [to the paramedics] that he had used both drugs and alcohol. Mr. McHenry appeared to become uncooperative and was crying at times,” the trooper states in the document.

During an interview at the hospital, McHenry was not able to tell troopers what happened, and did not remember being involved in the collision, according to the trooper’s affidavit.

Investigators seized the airbags from both vehicles, and requested McHenry submit to a blood test.

McHenry is also charged with aggravated death by motor vehicle and driving with a revoked license in connection to the incident. He is being held in the Brunswick County Detention Center with bail set at $1.5 million.

McHenry was arrested for DWI on Jan. 14 by the Shallotte Police Department and was scheduled to appear in court on March 20 for that charge.

According to an arrest warrant, McHenry was previously convicted of DWI on Nov. 11, 2011, in New Hanover County.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.